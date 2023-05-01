Quhuo Limited: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 8.70M Market Cap

The present stock price for Quhuo Limited (QH) is $3.97. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.50 after an opening price of $1.48. The stock briefly fell to $1.42 before ending the session at $1.50.

Quhuo Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.30 on 08/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.07 on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of QH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Quhuo Limited’s current trading price is -45.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 271.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.07 to $7.30. In the Technology sector, the Quhuo Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 44.71 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Quhuo Limited (QH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 177.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.70M and boasts a workforce of 685 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4651, with a change in price of +2.5501. Similarly, Quhuo Limited recorded 523,666 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +165.59%.

Examining QH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QH stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Quhuo Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 69.11%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 34.89% and 22.33% respectively.

QH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 230.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 185.60%. The price of QH fallen by 187.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 157.79%.