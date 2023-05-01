Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current trading price is -4.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.10 and $13.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.16 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.99 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is $12.90. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $13.025 after an opening price of $12.87. The stock briefly fell to $12.81 before ending the session at $13.16.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.49 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.10 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.19B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.44, with a change in price of +0.66. Similarly, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. recorded 4,314,812 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAA stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

PAA Stock Stochastic Average

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 73.14%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.74% and 77.50%, respectively.

PAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 9.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.95%. The price of PAA fallen by 4.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.12%.