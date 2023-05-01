PG&E Corporation’s Shares Reel: 6.54% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 42.05B Market Cap

The stock price for PG&E Corporation (PCG) currently stands at $17.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.16 after starting at $16.97. The stock’s lowest price was $16.96 before closing at $17.05.

The market performance of PG&E Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.33 on 04/26/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.64 on 06/23/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of PCG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. PG&E Corporation’s current trading price is -1.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.49%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.64 and $17.33. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 10.44 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.05B and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for PG&E Corporation

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating PG&E Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.02, with a change in price of +1.45. Similarly, PG&E Corporation recorded 15,069,430 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.26%.

Examining PCG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCG stands at 2.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.09.

PCG Stock Stochastic Average

PG&E Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.76%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.67% and 86.07%, respectively.

PCG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.79%. The price of PCG fallen by 8.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.30%.