ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -17.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.77%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $44.76 and $87.55. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 10.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.02 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $71.96. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $72.055 after opening at $69.97. It dipped to a low of $68.84 before ultimately closing at $69.98.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ON Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $87.55 on 02/09/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $44.76 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.20B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating ON Semiconductor Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.08, with a change in price of -1.08. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corporation recorded 6,557,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.48%.

How ON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 26.44%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.61% and 15.40%, respectively.

ON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ON has leaped by -9.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.41%.