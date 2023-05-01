NCMI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NCMI has fallen by 160.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.10%.

At present, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has a stock price of $0.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.3178 after an opening price of $0.2666. The day’s lowest price was $0.2585, and it closed at $0.25.

National CineMedia Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.30 on 04/29/22 and the lowest value was $0.10 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of NCMI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -87.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 194.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.10 and $2.30. The National CineMedia Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.91 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 14.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.10M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

National CineMedia Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2606, with a change in price of -0.1749. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 9,121,905 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.06%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

National CineMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.20% and 26.68%, respectively.