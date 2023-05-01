Multi Ways Holdings Limited: Rising -87.69% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has a current stock price of $2.01. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.99 after opening at $7.84. The stock’s low for the day was $2.01, and it eventually closed at $7.84.

52-week price history of MWG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -87.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -33.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.00 and $16.33. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months.

Moving average and trading volume data

MWG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MWG stands at 2.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

MWG Stock Stochastic Average

MWG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -77.34% this year. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -65.87%.