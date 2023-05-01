MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. MoneyGram International Inc.’s current trading price is -7.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.68%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.18 and $10.96. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 7.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is $10.16. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.58 after opening at $9.71. The stock touched a low of $9.655 before closing at $9.71.

The market performance of MoneyGram International Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $10.96 on 12/06/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $9.18, recorded on 05/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 938.17M and boasts a workforce of 3186 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.72, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, MoneyGram International Inc. recorded 1,957,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.13%.

MGI Stock Stochastic Average

MoneyGram International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 40.89%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.97% and 14.45%, respectively.

MGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.51%. The price of MGI leaped by -2.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.