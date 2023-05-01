Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -93.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $2.47. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.65 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.0 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is $0.16. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.175 after opening at $0.1597. It dipped to a low of $0.1515 before ultimately closing at $0.18.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.47 on 08/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.13 on 04/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.10M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3941, with a change in price of -0.7577. Similarly, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. recorded 1,310,299 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.30%.

MOBQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 11.26%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 22.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.82% and 30.27%, respectively.

MOBQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -69.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MOBQ has leaped by -14.21%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.27%.