Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s current trading price is 1.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $28.88 and $64.04. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.81 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.67 million observed over the last three months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) currently has a stock price of $65.28. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $64.04 after opening at $61.75. The lowest recorded price for the day was $61.63 before it closed at $63.85.

The market performance of Las Vegas Sands Corp. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $64.04 on 05/01/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $28.88, recorded on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.55B and boasts a workforce of 35500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.21, with a change in price of +17.65. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp. recorded 4,968,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.00%.

How LVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 3.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.44.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Las Vegas Sands Corp. over the last 50 days is at 98.33%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.30% and 86.28%, respectively.

LVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 86.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LVS has fallen by 17.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.08%.