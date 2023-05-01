Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s current trading price is -95.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.85 and $26.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) currently stands at $1.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.67 after starting at $1.27. The stock’s lowest price was $1.14 before closing at $1.03.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.84M and boasts a workforce of 374 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3279, with a change in price of -0.4500. Similarly, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. recorded 368,825 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.42%.

ILAG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 53.33%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.75% and 18.53%, respectively.

ILAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 50.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -53.68%. The price of ILAG fallen by 21.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 32.00%.