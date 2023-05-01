Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) currently stands at $0.18. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.184 after starting at $0.1502. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1502 before closing at $0.15.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.76 on 08/24/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.12 on 04/06/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of INFI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -89.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.12 to $1.76. In the Healthcare sector, the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.50M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4013, with a change in price of -0.3689. Similarly, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 972,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.21%.

INFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 12.60%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.00% and 50.41%, respectively.

INFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -67.57%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -85.37%. The price of INFI leaped by -5.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.09%.