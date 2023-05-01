IDAI’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -24.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IDAI has leaped by -25.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.41%.

The current stock price for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is $1.82. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.05 after opening at $1.87. It dipped to a low of $1.78 before ultimately closing at $1.98.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market performance of T Stamp Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $40.25 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.75, recorded on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of IDAI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. T Stamp Inc.’s current trading price is -95.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.75 and $40.25. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.74 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.30M and boasts a workforce of 78 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.0568, with a change in price of -2.1305. Similarly, T Stamp Inc. recorded 351,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.93%.

IDAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IDAI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.80.

IDAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of T Stamp Inc. over the last 50 days is at 1.44%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.39% and 5.58%, respectively.