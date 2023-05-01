Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has a stock price of $12.09. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.67 after an opening price of $11.59. The day’s lowest price was $11.38, and it closed at $11.59.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.23 on 05/01/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.72 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of HIMS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s current trading price is -1.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 344.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.72 to $12.23. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 62.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 651 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.78, with a change in price of +5.34. Similarly, Hims & Hers Health Inc. recorded 2,739,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.58%.

Examining HIMS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIMS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HIMS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hims & Hers Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 93.60%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 91.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.13% and 73.30%, respectively.

HIMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 88.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 178.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HIMS has fallen by 21.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.33%.