GREE Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is $0.49. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.5194 after opening at $0.51. It dipped to a low of $0.48 before ultimately closing at $0.54.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.95 on 05/04/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.22 on 12/27/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of GREE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -92.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 122.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.22 and $6.95. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.25 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.41M and boasts a workforce of 347 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5499, with a change in price of -0.0931. Similarly, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. recorded 1,448,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.96%.

GREE Stock Stochastic Average

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 34.08%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.75% and 42.93%, respectively.

GREE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 69.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -53.32%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GREE has fallen by 24.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.82%.