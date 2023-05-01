GOL’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 0.37% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 0.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.84%. The price of GOL fallen by 8.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.35%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has a current stock price of $2.68. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.69 after opening at $2.45. The stock’s low for the day was $2.45, and it eventually closed at $2.43.

The market performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $6.59 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.00, recorded on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -59.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.00 and $6.59. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.77 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 512.31M and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.69, with a change in price of -0.47. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,548,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.92%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. over the past 50 days is 52.90%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.96%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.50% and 23.62%, respectively, over the past 20 days.