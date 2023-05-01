GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. GlucoTrack Inc.’s current trading price is -88.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.21 and $3.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.43 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.06 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) is $0.42. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.4999 after an opening price of $0.44. The stock briefly fell to $0.3952 before ending the session at $0.45.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GlucoTrack Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.75 on 04/10/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.21 on 04/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.40M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1718, with a change in price of -1.4300. Similarly, GlucoTrack Inc. recorded 1,701,361 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCTK stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

GCTK Stock Stochastic Average

GlucoTrack Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.92% and 8.37%, respectively.

GCTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -70.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -77.30%. The price of GCTK fallen by 20.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -40.01%.