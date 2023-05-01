Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Devon Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -29.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $44.03 and $76.30. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.68 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 10.46 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is $53.43. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $54.025 after opening at $52.12. The stock touched a low of $51.94 before closing at $52.25.

Devon Energy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $76.30 on 06/09/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $44.03 on 03/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.17B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Devon Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.28, with a change in price of -15.03. Similarly, Devon Energy Corporation recorded 9,567,132 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.95%.

How DVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DVN stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

DVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Devon Energy Corporation over the last 50 days is at 70.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 54.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.66% and 52.67%, respectively.

DVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.24%. The price of DVN fallen by 7.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.37%.