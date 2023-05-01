Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Inc. (BVN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.43%. The price of BVN decreased -12.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.36%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) stock is currently valued at $7.07. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.39 after opening at $7.29. The stock briefly dropped to $6.98 before ultimately closing at $7.53.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.85 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.09 on 09/01/22.

52-week price history of BVN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current trading price is -28.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.09 and $9.85. The Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.02 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.37 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.00B and boasts a workforce of 2043 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.91, with a change in price of -1.26. Similarly, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. recorded 1,338,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.13%.

BVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BVN stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

BVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.39%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.05% and 10.78%, respectively.