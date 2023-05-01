CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CleanSpark Inc.’s current trading price is -49.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 124.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.74 and $7.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 5.99 million over the last three months.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) stock is currently valued at $3.91. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.0321 after opening at $3.88. The stock briefly dropped to $3.78 before ultimately closing at $3.97.

CleanSpark Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.77 on 05/04/22 and the lowest value was $1.74 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 309.59M and boasts a workforce of 121 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.77, with a change in price of +1.63. Similarly, CleanSpark Inc. recorded 5,047,189 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +71.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLSK stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

CLSK Stock Stochastic Average

CleanSpark Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.10%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.77% and 51.93%, respectively.

CLSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 91.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 5.68%. The price of CLSK increased 44.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.03%.