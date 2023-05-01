Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -49.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.74%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.11 and $18.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 34.31 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 37.32 million over the last three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) currently has a stock price of $9.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.30 after opening at $8.84. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.83 before it closed at $8.90.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $18.20 on 04/29/22, and the lowest price during that time was $6.11, recorded on 10/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.09B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.85, with a change in price of -0.79. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 39,913,117 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.90%.

How CCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.30.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 23.14%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.60% and 12.14%, respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CCL has leaped by -6.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.81%.