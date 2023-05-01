BZH’s Stock Swings: Riding the 2023 Wave of Ups and Downs

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 67.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 92.85%. The price of BZH increased 44.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.18%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) stock is currently valued at $21.31. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $21.33 after opening at $17.95. The stock briefly dropped to $17.62 before ultimately closing at $17.18.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.64 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $9.47 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of BZH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s current trading price is 20.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.47 and $17.64. The Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.4 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.26 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 538.50M and boasts a workforce of 1129 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.91, with a change in price of +7.59. Similarly, Beazer Homes USA Inc. recorded 250,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.32%.

BZH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BZH stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

BZH Stock Stochastic Average

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.25% and 87.87%, respectively.