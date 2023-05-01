BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -76.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 380.17%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.58 and $11.61. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 3.36 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.47 million over the last three months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has a current stock price of $2.79. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.02 after opening at $2.81. The stock’s low for the day was $2.70, and it eventually closed at $2.90.

In terms of market performance, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.61 on 05/03/22, while the lowest value was $0.58 on 12/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 402.81M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.37, with a change in price of +1.80. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 8,797,235 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +183.28%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 49.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.65% and 48.28%, respectively.

BBAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 313.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 98.93%. The price of BBAI fallen by 40.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.96%.