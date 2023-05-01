BHAT’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is $0.81. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.43 after opening at $0.6301. It dipped to a low of $0.6288 before ultimately closing at $0.63.

The market performance of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.10 on 07/12/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.36, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of BHAT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current trading price is -80.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.36 and $4.10. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.38 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.00M and boasts a workforce of 80 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6077, with a change in price of +0.1500. Similarly, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. recorded 250,780 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.73%.

BHAT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHAT stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BHAT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 36.62%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.03% and 16.95%, respectively.

BHAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 112.99% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BHAT has fallen by 19.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.99%.