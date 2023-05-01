AVGR Stock: A Voyage Through Avinger Inc.’s Finances

The current stock price for Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is $0.49. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.54 after opening at $0.51. It dipped to a low of $0.45 before ultimately closing at $0.55.

The stock market performance of Avinger Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.99 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.48, recorded on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of AVGR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Avinger Inc.’s current trading price is -83.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.48 and $2.99. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.70M and boasts a workforce of 67 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0595, with a change in price of -0.7617. Similarly, Avinger Inc. recorded 173,885 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.94%.

AVGR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVGR stands at 3.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AVGR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Avinger Inc. over the past 50 days is 4.19%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 9.12%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 22.66% and 26.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AVGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -55.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -55.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AVGR has leaped by -38.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.81%.