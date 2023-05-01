Apyx Medical Corporation: Rising -69.52% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has a current stock price of $3.40. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.66 after opening at $3.33. The stock’s low for the day was $3.28, and it eventually closed at $3.02.

In terms of market performance, Apyx Medical Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.15 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $1.31 on 11/18/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of APYX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Apyx Medical Corporation’s current trading price is -69.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.31 and $11.15. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 104.52M and boasts a workforce of 276 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +1.58. Similarly, Apyx Medical Corporation recorded 184,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.81%.

APYX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APYX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APYX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Apyx Medical Corporation over the past 50 days is 77.97%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.20% and 45.35%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

APYX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 45.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.76%. The price of APYX fallen by 18.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.24%.