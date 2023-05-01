Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Antero Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -52.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $20.65 and $48.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.85 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is $22.99. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $23.31 after an opening price of $22.03. The stock briefly fell to $21.915 before ending the session at $21.83.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $48.80 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $20.65 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.45B and boasts a workforce of 599 employees.

Antero Resources Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Antero Resources Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.96, with a change in price of -11.43. Similarly, Antero Resources Corporation recorded 5,917,082 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AR stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

AR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Antero Resources Corporation over the last 50 days is 29.25%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 55.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.51% and 22.54%, respectively.

AR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -25.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -35.18%. The price of AR fallen by 1.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.13%.