Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Inc. (JZ) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 72.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.81%. The price of JZ fallen by 23.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.29%.

The present stock price for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) is $1.28. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.4099 after an opening price of $1.26. The stock briefly fell to $1.07 before ending the session at $0.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of JZ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s current trading price is -99.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.60%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.69 and $186.01. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 1.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.90M and boasts a workforce of 95 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2690, with a change in price of +0.0400. Similarly, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited recorded 339,937 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.23%.

JZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited over the last 50 days is 53.85%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.97% and 14.89%, respectively.