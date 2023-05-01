Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Hub Group Inc. Inc. (HUBG) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -5.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.44%. The price of HUBG leaped by -8.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.18%.

The present stock price for Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is $75.40. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $76.351 after an opening price of $75.00. The stock briefly fell to $73.0745 before ending the session at $80.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Hub Group Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $104.67 on 02/03/23 and a low of $64.82 for the same time frame on 06/21/22.

52-week price history of HUBG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Hub Group Inc.’s current trading price is -27.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.32%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $64.82 and $104.67. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.56 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.70B and boasts a workforce of 5900 employees.

Hub Group Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Hub Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 84.58, with a change in price of -7.19. Similarly, Hub Group Inc. recorded 222,185 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.71%.

HUBG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBG stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

HUBG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hub Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.49%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 20.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.48% and 35.07%, respectively.