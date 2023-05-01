AMTD Digital Inc.: Rising -99.67% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has a current stock price of $8.40. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.20 after opening at $7.88. The stock’s low for the day was $7.30, and it eventually closed at $6.78.

52-week price history of HKD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. AMTD Digital Inc.’s current trading price is -99.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $6.51 and $2555.30. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 10.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.85 million over the last three months.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.09, with a change in price of -9.10. Similarly, AMTD Digital Inc. recorded 2,669,419 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.00%.

HKD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HKD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HKD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.26%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.00% and 11.62%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HKD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -16.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -64.54%. The price of HKD fallen by 20.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 21.92%.