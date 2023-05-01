Altria Group Inc.’s Shares Reel: 7.63% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 84.29B Market Cap

Altria Group Inc. (MO) currently has a stock price of $47.51. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $47.715 after opening at $47.47. The lowest recorded price for the day was $46.82 before it closed at $47.19.

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $57.03 on 05/09/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $40.35 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of MO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Altria Group Inc.’s current trading price is -16.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $40.35 and $57.03. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 10.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 8.38 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 84.29B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Altria Group Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Altria Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.00, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, Altria Group Inc. recorded 8,132,616 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.25%.

MO Stock Stochastic Average

Altria Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 87.65%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.72% and 89.18%, respectively.

MO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MO has fallen by 6.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.95%.