Alibaba Group Holding Limited: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is $84.69. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $85.08 after opening at $84.18. The stock touched a low of $83.87 before closing at $84.47.

In terms of market performance, Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $125.84 on 07/08/22, while the lowest value was $58.01 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of BABA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s current trading price is -32.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $58.01 and $125.84. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 18.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 24.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 218.57B and boasts a workforce of 239740 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Alibaba Group Holding Limited

As of right now, 51 analysts are rating Alibaba Group Holding Limited as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.73, with a change in price of -5.37. Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Limited recorded 23,301,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.96%.

BABA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BABA stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

BABA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alibaba Group Holding Limited over the last 50 days is at 20.38%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 11.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.05% and 5.85%, respectively.

BABA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 23.62%. The price of BABA leaped by -15.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.98%.