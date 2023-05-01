AGEN’s Market Whiplash: -38.54% YTD Decline, 1.72% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -38.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AGEN has fallen by 1.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.23%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) currently has a stock price of $1.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.56 after opening at $1.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.485 before it closed at $1.51.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Agenus Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.37 on 11/16/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.25 on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of AGEN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Agenus Inc.’s current trading price is -56.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.25 and $3.37. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.75 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.99 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 498.80M and boasts a workforce of 533 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0898, with a change in price of -1.2800. Similarly, Agenus Inc. recorded 4,636,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.88%.

AGEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Agenus Inc. over the past 50 days is 23.08%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 36.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 36.26% and 41.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.