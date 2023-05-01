A Tale of Resilience: Secoo Holding Limited Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is $0.80. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.849 after opening at $0.74. The stock touched a low of $0.71 before closing at $0.70.

Secoo Holding Limited’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.03 on 02/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.52, recorded on 03/30/23.

52-week price history of SECO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Secoo Holding Limited’s current trading price is -84.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.52 and $5.03. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.90M and boasts a workforce of 509 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6276, with a change in price of -1.1463. Similarly, Secoo Holding Limited recorded 2,321,340 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.99%.

SECO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SECO stands at 1.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

SECO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Secoo Holding Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 8.35%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.64% and 14.25%, respectively.

SECO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -57.16%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -73.25%. The price of SECO fallen by 47.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.76%.