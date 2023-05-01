A Deep Dive into Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) current stock price is $13.06. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $13.105 after opening at $12.83. The stock’s lowest point was $12.73 before it closed at $12.93.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.81 on 04/13/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.35 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AGI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alamos Gold Inc.’s current trading price is -5.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $6.35 and $13.81. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.91B and boasts a workforce of 1840 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.10, with a change in price of +3.32. Similarly, Alamos Gold Inc. recorded 3,478,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.07%.

AGI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AGI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alamos Gold Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.11%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.76%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.81% and 47.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 60.44%. The price of AGI increased 6.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.08%.