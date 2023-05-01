A Closer Look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $0.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.90 after an opening price of $0.21. The stock briefly fell to $0.15 before ending the session at $0.13.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $0.80 on 04/28/23 and the lowest value was $0.03 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of DXF Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -53.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1133.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.03 and $0.80. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 91.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 96.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.72M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1729, with a change in price of +0.1509. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 1,432,647 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.90%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 39.07%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.51% and 45.35%, respectively.

DXF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 97.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.97%. The price of DXF fallen by 138.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 179.59%.