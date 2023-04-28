XOM’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 8.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.58%. The price of XOM fallen by 9.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.05%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has a current stock price of $119.55. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $117.01 after opening at $115.62. The stock’s low for the day was $114.8818, and it eventually closed at $116.83.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $119.63 on 04/28/23, and the lowest price during that time was $80.69, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of XOM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current trading price is -0.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.16%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $80.69 and $119.63. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 10.64 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 16.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 472.74B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.88, with a change in price of +8.97. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded 16,785,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.16%.

XOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Exxon Mobil Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 95.02%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.00% and 80.09%, respectively.