Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -5.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $50.20 and $117.17. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.4 million over the last three months.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has a current stock price of $110.22. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $111.47 after opening at $111.40. The stock’s low for the day was $107.54, and it eventually closed at $109.45.

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $117.17 on 04/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $50.20 on 06/23/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.48B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 101.62, with a change in price of +26.18. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,448,989 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.15%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Wynn Resorts Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 56.07%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.39%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.22% and 55.52%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 33.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 91.89%. The price of WYNN fallen by 2.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.05%.