Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current trading price is -85.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.52%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.37 and $3.26. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.94 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.63 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) currently stands at $0.49. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.4908 after starting at $0.46. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4301 before closing at $0.45.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.26 on 05/04/22 and the lowest value was $0.37 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.93M and boasts a workforce of 3005 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9927, with a change in price of -0.7825. Similarly, Wheels Up Experience Inc. recorded 1,729,379 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UP stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

UP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 13.39%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 28.05% and 26.88% respectively.

UP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -52.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -69.34%. The price of UP leaped by -27.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.69%.