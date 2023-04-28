Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Analyzing VRTX Stock Trends

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is currently priced at $339.37. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $340.22 after opening at $324.50. The day’s lowest price was $324.4974 before the stock closed at $323.30.

In terms of market performance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $336.25 on 04/27/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $233.01 on 05/11/22.

52-week price history of VRTX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current trading price is 0.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.65%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $233.01 and $336.25. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.91B and boasts a workforce of 4800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 305.39, with a change in price of +18.61. Similarly, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated recorded 1,225,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.80%.

Examining VRTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRTX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

VRTX Stock Stochastic Average

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.50%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.64% and 79.54%, respectively.

VRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VRTX has fallen by 8.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.10%.