Vacasa Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 354.94M Market Cap

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) current stock price is $0.81. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.8426 after opening at $0.7482. The stock’s lowest point was $0.7248 before it closed at $0.70.

The market performance of Vacasa Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $7.85 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.69, recorded on 04/26/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of VCSA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vacasa Inc.’s current trading price is -89.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.69 and $7.85. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 354.94M and boasts a workforce of 7900 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2645, with a change in price of -0.6823. Similarly, Vacasa Inc. recorded 1,260,887 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.79%.

VCSA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VCSA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VCSA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vacasa Inc. over the last 50 days is at 11.48%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 38.56%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.22% and 11.57%, respectively.

VCSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -35.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -76.86%. The price of VCSA decreased -6.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.56%.