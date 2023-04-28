TotalEnergies SE’s Shares Reel: -2.67% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 155.39B Market Cap

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) currently has a stock price of $62.77. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $63.35 after opening at $62.70. The lowest recorded price for the day was $62.41 before it closed at $63.38.

TotalEnergies SE had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $65.05 on 01/18/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $43.84 on 09/28/22.

52-week price history of TTE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. TotalEnergies SE’s current trading price is -3.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $43.84 and $65.05. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.01 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.75 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.39B and boasts a workforce of 101279 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For TotalEnergies SE

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating TotalEnergies SE as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.77, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, TotalEnergies SE recorded 1,649,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.73%.

TTE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTE stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

TTE Stock Stochastic Average

TotalEnergies SE’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 77.58%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.42% and 79.88%, respectively.

TTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TTE has fallen by 8.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.