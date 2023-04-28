TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. TMC the metals company Inc.’s current trading price is -56.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.34%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.51 and $1.84. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.52 million over the last three months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) currently has a stock price of $0.81. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.8693 after opening at $0.86. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.7801 before it closed at $0.86.

The stock market performance of TMC the metals company Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.84 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.51, recorded on 12/23/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 214.86M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8685, with a change in price of -0.1009. Similarly, TMC the metals company Inc. recorded 1,297,309 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.09%.

How TMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TMC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for TMC the metals company Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 23.21%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 44.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.98% and 82.19%, respectively.

TMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TMC has fallen by 14.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.92%.