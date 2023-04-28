The Significance of Moving Averages in Vapotherm Inc. Inc. (VAPO) Price Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -82.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -61.14%. The price of VAPO decreased -17.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.84%.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) stock is currently valued at $0.49. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.67 after opening at $0.41. The stock briefly dropped to $0.41 before ultimately closing at $0.42.

Vapotherm Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.15 on 05/02/22 and the lowest value was $0.41 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of VAPO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Vapotherm Inc.’s current trading price is -90.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.46%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.41 and $5.15. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.5 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -63.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.02M and boasts a workforce of 261 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2214, with a change in price of -0.8643. Similarly, Vapotherm Inc. recorded 303,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.02%.

VAPO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vapotherm Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 9.96%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 11.35% and 7.37% respectively.