The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Coca-Cola Company’s current trading price is -4.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $54.01 and $66.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.15 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 13.4 million over the last three months.

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently priced at $63.71. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $63.76 after opening at $63.53. The day’s lowest price was $63.1141 before the stock closed at $63.68.

In terms of market performance, The Coca-Cola Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $66.38 on 05/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $54.01 on 10/10/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 275.11B and boasts a workforce of 82500 employees.

The Coca-Cola Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating The Coca-Cola Company as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.63, with a change in price of -0.77. Similarly, The Coca-Cola Company recorded 12,857,950 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KO stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

KO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Coca-Cola Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.70%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.75% and 62.46%, respectively.

KO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KO has fallen by 2.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.53%.