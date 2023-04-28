Tesla Inc.: Analyzing TSLA Stock Trends

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) current stock price is $161.95. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $160.48 after opening at $152.64. The stock’s lowest point was $152.37 before it closed at $160.19.

Tesla Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $318.50 on 05/04/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $101.81 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TSLA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -49.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $101.81 and $318.50. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 54.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 157.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 501.26B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tesla Inc.

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 169.98, with a change in price of -33.12. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 160,581,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.00%.

TSLA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tesla Inc. over the past 50 days is 14.36%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 10.71% and 7.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 31.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.91%. The price of TSLA decreased -16.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.90%.