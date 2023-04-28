Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current trading price is -82.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.05 and $8.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.9 million over the last 3 months.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) stock is currently valued at $1.53. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.61 after opening at $1.55. The stock briefly dropped to $1.4687 before ultimately closing at $1.58.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market performance of Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.75 on 05/04/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.05 on 03/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.42M and boasts a workforce of 800 employees.

Tattooed Chef Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tattooed Chef Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3811, with a change in price of +0.1200. Similarly, Tattooed Chef Inc. recorded 981,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTCF stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

TTCF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tattooed Chef Inc. over the last 50 days is 70.59%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 42.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.38% and 57.88%, respectively.

TTCF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -64.42%. The price of TTCF increased 4.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.16%.