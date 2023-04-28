Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s current trading price is -41.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $70.24 and $140.78. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.22 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.76 million observed over the last three months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) current stock price is $82.35. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $82.36 after opening at $78.56. The stock’s lowest point was $78.45 before it closed at $77.26.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $140.78 on 05/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $70.24, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.58B and boasts a workforce of 54200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.77, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. recorded 1,769,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.04%.

How SWK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWK stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

SWK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. over the last 50 days is at 48.91%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 99.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.78% and 67.43%, respectively.

SWK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.39%. The price of SWK increased 7.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.16%.