STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. STAG Industrial Inc.’s current trading price is -16.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.56 and $40.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.13 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is $33.94. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $34.27 after an opening price of $33.40. The stock briefly fell to $33.37 before ending the session at $33.18.

In terms of market performance, STAG Industrial Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $40.65 on 04/28/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $26.56 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.03B and boasts a workforce of 93 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.70, with a change in price of +1.02. Similarly, STAG Industrial Inc. recorded 1,071,491 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.10%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STAG stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

STAG Stock Stochastic Average

STAG Industrial Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 62.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.48% and 65.90%, respectively.

STAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 5.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 13.70%. The price of STAG fallen by 2.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.56%.