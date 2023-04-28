SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -19.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $45.25 and $69.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.22 million over the last 3 months.

At present, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has a stock price of $55.89. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $56.25 after an opening price of $55.21. The day’s lowest price was $55.09, and it closed at $54.96.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $69.44 on 04/28/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $45.25 on 10/13/22.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.07B and boasts a workforce of 27600 employees.

Analyst Ratings

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Trading Volume and Moving Average

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.26, with a change in price of +1.77. Similarly, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded 1,299,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.27%.

Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SSNC stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.16.

Stochastic Average

Today, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 29.31%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.65% and 41.76% respectively.

Stock Price Performance

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.73%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SSNC has fallen by 2.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.88%.