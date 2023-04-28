SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -27.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.24 and $8.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.77 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 34.37 million over the last three months.

The stock price for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) currently stands at $6.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.19 after starting at $5.77. The stock’s lowest price was $5.75 before closing at $6.06.

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.52 on 08/04/22 and a low of $4.24 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.64B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

SoFi Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating SoFi Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.74, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, SoFi Technologies Inc. recorded 34,025,609 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOFI stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

SOFI Stock Stochastic Average

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.23%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.81% and 40.77%, respectively.

SOFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.92%. The price of SOFI fallen by 6.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.45%.